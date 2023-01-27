YEA earmarks new modules to tackle youth unemployment

YEA currently runs the Community Policing Assistants

Volta Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Emmanuel Quarshie has noted that the agency has adopted some new modules aimed to solve unemployment among young people.

YEA currently runs the Community Policing Assistants(CPA), Youth in Prisons, Community Health Workers(CHW) and Youth in Sanitation modules and it is expected to add " Youth in Agriculture and Afforestation, Community Education Teaching Assistants(CETA), Youth in ICT, Youth in Coastal Sanitation".



The director made this known during a passing out ceremony of some 645 Community Policing Assistants at the Ho Police Training School on Friday, January 27 2023.



"Youth in Entrepreneurship module is also earmarked and will be rolled out this year (2023)" he added.



The government has committed to employing some fifteen thousand unemployed youth into the Ghana Police Service as CPAs and for Emmanuel Quarshie "The first batch of Five Thousand (5,000) had successfully passed



out last December and are currently working in our various communities. This is the second batch of Five Thousand(5,000) CPAs that are passing out today across 6 Police Training Schools in the country".

"Training of the third batch will also commence in March this year" He added and according to him "I must place on record that the recently exited CPAs, as I have personally observed, demonstrated competence and ability during their last engagement. Today, a greater number of these CPAs have joined the Ghana Police Service and other security services".



He then urged the recruits to exhibit the "Same spirit during their engagement so that a good recommendation can be given about them" while the agency is ready to "provide you with all the support that you



require to offer dedicated and professional service to the country as Community Policing Assistants".



In all, 141 beneficiaries are from the Volta region, 177 from Oti and 327 are from Eastern Region and have all gone through a ten-day intensive training with the necessary knowledge given to them to be able to assist the Police Service