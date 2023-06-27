YEDx holds monthly education project in selected schools in Accra

Educationist and executive Director of YEDx leading one of the sessions

Source: Florence Nana Ama Kyei, Contributor

Youth Education Development (YEDx) a non-governmental organization has successfully ended its first mini-project under their monthly Education project dubbed 'June marathon' at the Christian Methodist Senior High School in Aplaku last Friday, June 23, 2023.

The team provided interactive and educative career guidance sessions aimed at supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on Quality Education at some selected schools in the Bortianor area.



The speaker at the Christian Methodist Senior High school session was marketing strategist, Solomon Desewu Quansah and he guided the final-year students on how to make discerning decisions after Senior High School on the topic "Life after WASCCE",



The career guidance seminar drew the attention of some teachers who



testified to beneficial and impacting the session will be to the



the benefit of the students,







Earlier in the month, the team made their first stop at the Bortianor



M/A Basic school on Friday, June 2, 2023, to interact with the

final-year students.



The team was led by its Executive director, Donald Akoto Kyei who also



doubled as the speaker for the day, Florence Kyei, Co-Director and Communications Manager of YEDx and Volunteer, Lawrence Dotse as well as a videographer, Theophilus Lawerh.



The session was very interactive as the students indulged the YEDx team through active participation and exercises led by educationist and speaker, Mr. Akoto Kyei. He helped the students determine their academic strengths and weaknesses and also guided them through " what courses they can pursue in SHS".



YEDx co-director, Miss Florence Kyei, also encouraged them to take



Volunteering seriously. She further urged them to find mentors to help



shape, direct and guide their career paths, an area YEDx intends to



venture into shortly ( Volunteering and mentoring sessions).

At the end of the session, the assistant headmaster of Bortianor M/A



Basic School, the assistant headmaster of the school, Mr Emmanuel



Amponsah spoke to the YEDx media team and shared his views on the



seminar.



He also appealed to the Ghana Education Service to make the



school selection system affordable to all. He also appealed to donors



and benefactors to provide support to the school with computers, and



textbooks among others.





The team's next stop was at the King Solomon Preparatory School in



West Hills, Bortianor on June 9, 2023.



Topics treated included how students can identify their passion, make



the right choices, decisions and how they can link their passion, and academic strengths/weaknesses to programs offered at the various senior secondary schools in Ghana while having the foresight of a career in mind. The session was led by Educationist, Mr Donald Akoto Kyei, YEDx co-director, Florence Kyei and Volunteer, Lawrence Dotse.







At the end of these education/career guidance seminars, both students and teachers expressed their excitement, satisfaction and gratitude to YEDx for organizing such an eye-opening and impacting career guidance seminar at their respective schools.



They also testified to how beneficial and impacting the session will

be to their personal development.



At the end of the sessions, the YEDx club was officially formed with newly-elected executives who will propagate the organization's vision and mission until they are ready to graduate and then hand it over to their juniors.



Youth Education Development(YEDx) an NGO based in Bortianor, Ghana



seeks to promote Quality education, Climate Change literacy, Good Health and Personal development.