Ya Na honours Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

The overlord of the Dagbon kingdom, Ya Na Abubakari Mahama ll, has honoured the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at the Gbewa Palace in Yendi.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah was in the Northern Region on a working visit, which also took him to Yendi and nearby towns.



Ya Na Abubakari Mahama ll presented a rich Dagomba smock and a white ram to the Information Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi.



He commended the minister for his dedication and commitment toward the advancement of information dissemination in the country.



Mr Oppong-Nkrumah thanked the overlord of the Dagbon kingdom for the recognition.

Ya Na Abubakari Mahama ll is the first traditional ruler to visit the Information Ministry.



He visited the Ministry during the Founders’ Day lecture delivered by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye in August this year.



The Information Ministry was also involved in the organisation of the event to outdoor the Ya-Na on 25 January 2019 following his enskinment.