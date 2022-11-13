Ya-Naa appeals for support for Tamale teaching hospital

Ya-Naa made the appeal when a delegation from Daybreak Vision Project calledn on him

Source: Zuberu Aliu, Contributor

The overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abubakari Mahama II has appealed to individuals, organizations, and the general public to support the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He made the appeal when a delegation from Daybreak Vision Project, a non-profit organization based in the United States, paid him a courtesy call at the Gbewaa Palace. The overlord stated in his welcome address to the delegation that the health of the people was critical if they were to contribute meaningfully to development.



He expressed gratitude to Daybreak Vision Project and urged other organizations to support the Tamale Teaching Hospital. "The Tamale Teaching Hospital is the only referral facility serving the people of northern Ghana." It is critical that we support the hospital in its operations," Ya-NaNaa added.



Mr. Adam Schanz, a member of the Daybreak Vision Project team, assured the King that his team is ready to assist the Tamale Teaching Hospital to provide health care services to the people. He explained that the Daybreak Vision Project's initial plan was to assist eight hundred people. "Our initial plan was to treat eight hundred people., but over four thousand people signed up."

Adam went on to say that due to the large number of people who signed up, the team was unable to attend to all of them. According to him, the team's supplies were insufficient for the large number, so they will prepare and return to Tamale in the coming months.



assured the Ya-Naa of the team's commitment to collaborate with other organizations to explore ways to provide portable water to the Yendi Municipality.