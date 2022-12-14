Yaa Naa Abubakari II commends Free SHS

Yaa Naa Abubakari II overlord of Dagbon and Mathew Opoku Prempeh Energy Minister

The Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Yaa Naa Abubakari II, has lauded the government for the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy.

On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, paid a courtesy call on the chief at his palace where the latter stated that the implementation of the program has been beneficial in the lives of the youth of Ghana youth.



It will be recalled that it was under the tenure of the minister, when he was at the Ministry of Education, that the Free SHS was rolled out.



Yaa Naa Abubakari II also commended the minister, who doubles as the Manhyia South Member of Parliament, for his outstanding contribution to the education industry during his tenure as education minister.



"Knowing your prowess in the government, we are very much ready to receive the good news you bring. On behalf of the Chiefs and people of the Kingdom, I wish to warmly welcome you to Yendi.



"Your legacies at the Ministry of Education, particularly the rollout of the famous Free SHS policy, is impacting positively on the lives of Ghanaian children," he said.

Further showing gratitude to the minister, Yaa Naa Abubakari II praised the Ministry Energy for collaborating with the Dagbon Traditional Council in the projects being carried out in the area.



"It is breathtaking to see the determination of government through your ministry to provide affordable electricity for Ghanaians in furtherance of the government pledge to the Ghanaian people," he added.







