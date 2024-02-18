Yaa Naa grateful to Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr Amin Adam as finance minister

Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II

Source: Emmanuel Coffie, Contributor

The King of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, has expressed profound gratitude to the President of the republic for the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, a son of the ancient Dagbang Kingdom to the position of Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

In a major ministerial reshuffle announced last week, President Akufo-Addo elevated Dr. Amin from his position as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry to head of the Finance Ministry, making him the first Northerner and Dagomba to hold that critical position.



In a speech read on his behalf, during a courtesy call on him by a high-powered Government delegation to formally introduce the new Finance Minister, Yaa Naa Abukari thanked the President for his foresight and trust in the son of the land.



He said Dr. Amin’s appointment was a great honour and a significant milestone in Ghana’s political landscape as it reflected a commitment to inclusivity and representation at the highest levels of government.



“I sincerely want to thank the president for this honour done to us by appointing you to this high office. I could not be more grateful,” the King said.

Expressing confidence in the abilities of the new minister, Yaa Naa urged the Karaga MP to uphold the spirit of fairness and equal opportunities for all who seek to benefit from his office.



He emphasized the significance of the appointment, highlighting the expectations of the people in the region and urging the minister to dedicate his tenure to serving the people diligently.



While admonishing the new Minister, Yaa Naa Abukari underscored the importance of leadership marked by a deep sense of purpose and a resolute pledge to serve the common good of the constituency, region, and the nation as a whole.



Among the delegation that accompanied Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam to the Gbewaa Palace were several notable figures, including the Northern Regional Minister, Saani Alhassan Shaibu; Deputy Minister for Transport and MP for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli; MP for Mion, Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba; Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon; and Mohammed Bantima Samba, Deputy Majority Chief Whip and Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP.