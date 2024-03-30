Yaa-Naa to chair 2024 edition of Green Ghana launch in Tamale

George Mireku Duker and Yaa-Naa

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, has graciously accepted to Chair the 2024 Green Ghana Day launch at the University of Development Studies Auditorium in Tamale.

The Green Ghana Day launch slated for Tuesday, April 16th, 2024, is intended to court support of all Ghanaians to once again fully participate in this year's government's flagship afforestation program on Friday, June 7, 2024.



He also pledged his support for the Green Ghana Project and expressed his enthusiasm to go ahead to mobilize his people to join in the planting.



He indicated that trees planted in the previous years have been nurtured and growing very well to serve their purpose.



"I'm very happy to see you once again. You were here in the previous years to represent the Sector Minister to plant trees and fortunately the trees we planted, we are enjoying from its shade."



The Overlord of Dagbon stated this on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024, when the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, George Mireku Duker and other officials from the Ministry and Forestry Commission paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Yendi and to also formally invite and request him to be Chairman at the Green Ghana launch in Tamale.

The Dagbon Overlord asserted that climate change and human activities leading to the depletion of the environment, has made government's call for aggressive afforestation a necessity.



He encouraged other Chiefs in the Northern Region to embrace the culture of tree planting in their communities to sustain the Green Ghana initiative.



George Mireku Duker for his part, on behalf of the Sector Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor expressed his sincere gratitude to Yaa Naa and his Chiefs for their massive participation and contribution towards the success of Green Ghana Projects over the last 3 years.



The Deputy Minister noted that the Ministry together with government recognizes the pivotal role, the chieftaincy institution plays in the development of the country and, their nod on any initiative is meaningful.



Mireku Duker commended the King for his zeal and readiness to make the Green Ghana Day a success and for accepting to Chair the launch.