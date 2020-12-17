Yaa Pee donates to Echo hills village as she celebrate her birthday

Patience Asuming making a donation to Madina Echo hills children's home

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Patmings Yark an online store, Patience Asuming, popularly known as Yaa Pee “Madam I sell everything" has donated to the Madina Echo hills children's home as she celebrates her 30th birthday.

The donation is part of her aim of putting smiles on the faces of needy in the society.



According to the entrepreneur, she’s been donating assorted items to children home for the past two years as she wishes to celebrate her birthday with the needy and less privileged children.



In an interview with the Executive Director of Morris Tv, Yaa pee said: "most people donate food items but grooming of the individuals is not really cared for, so my purpose is to take care of their grooming needs".



She said, " I have interest in their personal hygiene that’s why am donating clothes, shoes, bags, jewellery and accessories, detergent, soaps, sanitary pads, toothpaste and other items to them".



She added that, although she was not able to give them enough items, this could help them in a way.

" I Will like to thank my clients for supporting with some materials for this donation. I really appreciate their support, she added.



Patmingsyark is an online mobile shop known as “ the walking boutique “that deals with fashion and goes beyond serving clients with their fashion needs like interior decoration, wedding planning and others.



Yaa Pee also made a passionate appeal to private organizations, brands, and individuals to come to her aid with support to her make her next donation bigger next year.



"we will launch our brand officially next year with exciting opportunities and offers," she revealed.



She further urges Ghanaians to continue to support needy in society but not to wait until the end of the year before they support them.

Source: Victor Morrison, Contributor