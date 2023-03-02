Yagbonwura elect appreciates all; need support for enskinment – Spokesperson

The spokesperson of the new elected Yagbonwura of the Gonja Kingdom

Benkromwura SS Bakari who has been appointed as the spokesperson for the Yagbonwura- elect of the Gonja Kingdom has extended an appreciation to the Kingmakers of Gonja, all Paramount Chiefs, sub-chiefs, Queen mothers, the traditional people and the Youth for the absolute support of the Yagbonwura- elect so far. He commended the people of Gonja for the unity and peaceful manner for the transition and election of a Yagbonwura- elect.

Benkromwura Bakari said though the Gonja Kingship has gotten to the Tuluwe gate, it is for all Gonjas and the Kingdom at large and therefore calls on everyone to come and support in whatever way they can to make the enskinment successful.



He also called government, politicians from across the political divide, Proffessionals and stakeholders especially those from the Gonja Kingdom to come and support the enskinment of the Yagbonwura- elect when the date is announced.



Speaking on Bole based Nkilgi Fm, Benkromwura Bakari said after the Sonyowura and his Kingmakers announced that the Tuluwe gate is next in line to the Yagbon Kingship, it is their traditional duty to perform the funeral of the late Yagbonwura (Tuntumba Boresa I) and so the Tuluwewura (Yagbonwura- elect) and his people have set the 12th day funeral rites of the late Yagbonwura for Thursday 2nd March, 2023.



Benkromwura SS Bakari further stated that it is not a good thing that the Gonja Kingdom be left without a King for a long period and so they will fix a date as early as possible for the enskinment of the Yagbonwura immediately after the funeral is performed.

He therefore pledged that the enskinment shall be peaceful and successful and they will make sure that everything will be put in its right place in the Gonja Kingdom.



Meanwhile Benkromwura SS Bakari acknowledged the Sonyowura and all the Kingmakers for seeing to it that the nomination of Tuluwewura as the next King of Gonja Kingdom was peaceful and successful.



He also thanked the Sonyowura, all Kingmakers, government and all stakeholders for coming to support in the performance of the 7th day funeral rites of the late Yagbonwura.