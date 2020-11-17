Yagbonwura’s 10th anniversary was set to embarrass Mahama - Aide to Damongo MP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese who is an Aide to the MP for the Damongo Constituency has said that the 10th Anniversary and Annual Damba of the King and Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) which was climaxed with a Durbar on 14th November, 2020 was set to embarrass former President John Dramani Mahama who is from Gonjaland.

According to Mr Gbeadese in a hard-hitting feature, first was the banner that was printed and shared and that the planning committee and the Gonja Traditional Council did not see the need to add the picture of former John Mahama to it as an invited guest. He also said former President John Dramani Mahama sent his representative but were not recognized as was planned.



The Aide to the Damongo MP said the NPP led by their regional Chairman Alhaji Iddrisu Kalamonia and their Parliamentary Candidate for Damongo Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor and other party big men, mobilized, trained and set their people across the region to mass up at the durbar grounds to hoot at John Mahama upon his arrival.



“In fact, they communicated to Akuffo-Addo to be on standby, so they will confirm the participation of John Mahama. Their agenda was to embarrass John Mahama at the instance of Akuffo-Addo and they first arranged 30 VIP buses to bus their people from across Gonjaland to the durbar grounds but ended up with 12 and other minibuses because John Mahama himself wasn’t coming”; Mr Gbeadese alleged adding “Any wonder the representative of H.E John Mahama, Alhaji Gilbert Iddi was denied the opportunity to make a statement on behalf of John Mahama? Any wonder even some of the ladies who displayed the ‘traditional big TZ’ were mostly in Samuel Jinapor’s branded T-shirts? What if the NDC, the biggest party in Gonjaland, had equally charged up with the party paraphernalia?”.



The Aide to the MP for Damongo said out of respect for the tradition and due to the peaceful nature of the NDC, the party called on all its members not to wear party colours to the program and that it is not the case the NDC could not do triple or what the NPP did, but they just respect the King of Gonja and the people of Gonjaland at large.

He said what the NPP did at the Durbar grounds of Yagbonwura’s on Saturday 14th November, 2020 to please Akufo-Addo does not show that they control Gonjaland but only shows how far they can go to destroy their own culture and traditions for their paymasters.



According to Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese Gonjas have become a laughing stock to their neighbours who respected and held them up for their brevity and respect for tradition in times past.



He said the Gonja Kingdom was a peaceful one that got praised internationally for its succession structure, culture diversity and peaceful coexistence but in the middle of nowhere, some so-called power brokers, self-seeking politicians and greedy agents emerged to destroy and sell the kingdom for power, wealth and influence.



“With the presence of some greedy agents around the KKingof Gonja and the Palace, the Kingdom is setting itself to be embarrassed in the eyes of the World. The King is indeed naked, weak and helpless, not because he’s a coward but because some crooks have tied his hands while using his title and name to build their stocks. To some of them, the chieftaincy conflicts in Gonjaland today are breeding grounds to not only embarrass the King and the Kingdom but to build their wealth and power as well; Mr Gbeadese said.