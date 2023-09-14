Yagbonwura sworn in as president of the Savannah House of Chiefs

The swearing in of Yagbonwura as the president of Savannah House of Chiefs

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) was sworn in as the President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs on September 12, 2023, at Damongo.

Yagbonwura was led by a supervising High Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Eric Ansah Ankomah, to take the Oath of office as president of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs.



Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto (I) chose to be sworn in with the skin of an antelope by the customs and traditions of Gonja.



After the oaths, the address of the President of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) was read by Kpembewura Ndefoso Banbange (IV).



Yagbonwura said; “I have chosen to be shown to an oath with the skin of antelope strictly by the customs and traditions of our ancestors and this means that as President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, I will dispense justice to all, and sundry in my jurisdiction based on truth and without fear or favour, without hatred or ill- will but in line with law, equity, and customs".



“My administration has come to promote the customs and traditions, project unity, peace, and general development of the Savannah Region".

The President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs added; “This can be achieved on the principle of trust and faith, perseverance and justice delivery.



The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril during his address called on the King and Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale (I) to have patience in his dealing with the people of the Savannah Region to bring everybody on board.



He said, “But you need to have the patience you need to have the patience to bring everybody on board”.



The Regional Minister added; “Chieftaincy is about people, today you are the Yagbonwura because of the Gonja Kingdom, and the Gonja Kingdom is made up of human beings for that matter see everyone within your jurisdiction as a son, brother, uncle, daughter, and mother don’t see some to be different from you and for those who are going to be subject. Please give him the maximum respect that he deserves and he will give it back to you”.



“The are numerous challenges Savannah region is facing and these challenges have to do with developments with our people and so we need absolute peace and security for us to forge ahead and develop the agenda of the Savannah region and I entreat everyone here every chief every paramount chief and queen mother who is here to bring peace in his or her traditional area because peace is

paramount when there is peace the is going to be development when there’s no peace there won’t be development”.



Saeed Muhazu Jibril continued by saying, “Let me also assure the chiefs and people of the Savannah region of the total support of the Regional coordinating council of the Savannah region that we are here 24/7 for the development and support of all our traditional areas in the Savannah region”.



He added; “So, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto and chiefs don’t hesitate to bring matters of security and development to the Regional Coordinating Council we are ready to help you solve the problems”.