Yamfo residents reject toilet facility from Freda Prempeh

Residents say the MP only became interested in the project after a new one commenced

Constituents of Tano North have rejected a toilet facility commissioned by their Member of Parliament (MP), Freda Prempeh.

The incident according to a report by 3news.com unfolded on Tuesday (August 8), leaving the MP disappointed as her constituents made it clear that they would not utilize the facility she inaugurated.



Chiefs and residents of the area conveyed their collective disapproval, alleging that Freda Prempeh deliberately withheld the commissioning of the completed facility for over three years.



They contended that her actions were a result of her favored candidate losing in the District Assembly elections. Despite their appeals to the newly-appointed sanitation minister, they claimed that she obstinately denied their requests.



During the project's commissioning, the residents expressed their dissatisfaction by jeering at the MP and her entourage. The event gave rise to a particularly awkward and embarrassing situation for Freda Prempeh.



One vocal resident articulated their sentiments, saying, "There are wicked people in the world. Honourable Freda Prempeh, go and commission the funeral grounds and your poor market that you constructed without any iron rod. The people who are giving you ill advice that you're also listening to, they are also wicked just as yourself. You think you can come and deceive us with this nonsense facility."

The constituents alleged that the MP's reluctance to commission the toilet facility was rooted in the fact that another individual had initiated the construction of a similar facility for the community. They posited that this was the underlying motive behind Freda Prempeh's decision to finally commission the facility.



