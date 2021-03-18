Year 2002 Batch of Ho School of Hygiene supports Alma Mater

The 2002 Year Batch presenting the donation to the school

The 2002 Year Batch of Ho School of Hygiene has presented cash of Gh¢ 3,000.00 to their Alma Mater.

The donation was to support the School towards the construction of its dining hall, which is one of the infrastructural problems bedevilling the institution.



Mrs Comfort Sunu, a member of the Batch, who donated the cash on behalf of the group assured the School authority of their continuous support.



She said they were aware of the numerous challenges the institution was going through as a result of its relocation to its new site, three years ago and would do what they could to help solve the situation.



Mr Vincent Nusenu, Principal of the School, who received the donation, commended the group for their gesture, promising that it would be used for its intended purpose.

He called on other year groups to emulate the 2002 batch example and support the institution in similar or other ways to address its infrastructural deficit.



Mr Nusenu said the School has no library, computer, and science laboratories and this was having a serious toll on its quest to deliver effective and quality academic work.



The Principal, therefore, appealed to the government, Non-Governmental Organisations, and benevolent institutions to assist the School address the problems to enhance effective teaching and learning.