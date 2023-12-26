Year in Retrospect: 80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs wife

Professor Dominic Fobih got married his wife on May 8, 2023

On Monday, May 8, 2023, reports were rife Professor Dominic Fobih, a former Member of Parliament for Assin South and former Minister of Education had married again.

The reports said the new wife, a 27-year-old young woman, was the politician's 9th wife.



A day after the reports went viral, the former government appointee confirmed he had married but denied claims she is his ninth wife.



Below is a report filed by kasapafmonline.com about his response.



Former Minister of Education, Professor Dominic Fobih has vehemently refuted reports that he has nine wives and has just been married for the ninth time.



Videos of the colourful marriage ceremony of the 80-year-old former Member of Parliament for Assin South went viral on social media over the weekend.

What got tongues wagging was the claim that the young and beautiful wife of the Octogenarian was 27 years old. Reports claimed a source close to the family, said this was the politician’s 9th union.



A short video clip from the occasion captured the politician cum educationist in a kente cloth happily dancing with his new wife who donned a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.



Holding his wife’s waist with his right hand, while the woman had her hands on his shoulders, the two danced to Dada KD’s love song ‘Fatia Fata Nkrumah’ amid cheers from the audience.



But reacting to the claims about his marriage in an exclusive interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM Tuesday, Prof. Fobih stated that the report about his latest marriage is borne out of ignorance as it contains lies that have misled the public.



“I don’t have nine wives, I have one wife, I just got married. I didn’t have a wife before so I’ve just got married. Who in Ghana has nine wives? If anybody is commenting on nine wives the person has been misled. Those who are commenting are commenting on what they’ve read and that is borne out of ignorance.”

The former Cabinet Minister also dismissed claims that his young wife is 27 years old and disclosed that “She’s 31 years now and a Medical Personnel.”



“I’m a very strong-willed person and I’m always convinced about what I decide to do and is best for me. I know why I’m doing this and so they can tell all sorts of things. I didn’t marry for anybody, I married for myself,” Prof. Fobih added.



Born on July 16, 1942, Dominic Fobih was a legislator from January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He was also the Minister of Lands, Forestry. and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour’s administration.