Year in review: Biggest winners from the coronavirus fight

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi

Ghana’s coronavirus fight has been relatively successful bar the threat of a second wave that poses huge threat to the gains made earlier in the fight.

In the battle to overcome the biggest threat to the human existence in the 21st century, a few individuals have distinguished themselves and won over people’s heart.



Some companies also benefitted hugely from the coronavirus pandemic with the firms making huge profits.



As we wind up the year, GhanaWeb takes a look at the winners from the coronavirus fight.



Senyo Hossi



Perhaps the biggest winner in this battle, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors led a campaign to build Ghana’s first-ever infectious disease centre.



He organized resources from private companies and individual Ghanaians to not only build the infectious disease centre but also donate PPEs to hospitals and isolation centres.



His works have been recognized by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who praised him for being an epitome of selflessness and good citizen.







Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

As a journalist, Oppong Nkrumah was admired for his smooth delivery and depth of knowledge.



His calm and oratory skills made him a lovable figure in the eyes of some Ghanaians but his popularity saw a further surge during the coronavirus period.



Through the regular press briefings, he became the voice that gave Ghanaians the lowdown on the coronavirus pandemic.



His stock rose to the extent he earned mentions as someone who could be lead the country someday.







Private Joseph Hammond



The 95-year-old World War Two veteran became famous for his fundraising efforts during the coronavirus period.



Private Joseph Hammond walked two miles (3.2km) a day for a week in May, raising $35,000 (£28,000) for frontline health workers and veterans in Africa.



He said he had been inspired by fellow veteran Capt Tom Moore, who raised more than £32m in the UK to fight Covid-19.

His innovation caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth who the BBC reported was going to honor Joseph Hammond.







Bernard Okoe-Boye



Okoe-Boye like Oppong Nkrumah became quite popular during the coronavirus period.



As a sign of his growing popularity, he was awarded with a deputy health ministerial position in April, replacing Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban.



He earned the nickname ‘Covid-19 Minister’ for being a mouthpiece for government as far the Covid fight was concerned.



It was expected that his popularity would help him retain his seat as MP for Ledzokuku but as widely known, he lost his seat to the NDC’s Benjamin Ayiku Narteh of the NDC.



Dada Awu pallbearers



It now feels like ages when ‘By June de33’ slogan was used to ease the tension that characterised the period.

It became the catch phrase for the pandemic. That phrase always came with a video of a group of pallbearers who later came to be known as the dada awu pallbearers.



They earned global fame and were interviewed on international media platforms.







Pharmaceutical companies



The ‘corona-period’ also saw a boom in the purchase of medicines and other essentials.



Aside from the hand sanitizers, gloves and nose masks which were the main tools in preventing the virus, there was and is still huge patronage for drugs and food supplements that boost the immune system.



At the height of it all, almost everyone had at least a tablet of Vitamin C.



Netflix



Content streaming site Netflix saw a rise in subscriptions during the peak lockdown period.

With people unable to move from their homes, Netflix and other streaming sites became the choice of entertainment.



In April, the BBC reported that the movie streaming site had over 16million new subscribers and it’s certain some of these subscribers were Ghanaians.



Telecommunication industry



The coronavirus impacted negatively on some sectors but one sector that definitely won was the telecommunications industry. With movements being restricted resulting in the closure of schools, churches and some companies, online platforms were used to carry out usual tasks.



Students were being lectured online, companies using data to do their jobs and communicate with staff and churches holding service online, there was huge patronage for data service which benefitted the telcos.