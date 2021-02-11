Yeji-Kojoboffour residents lament over deplorable dusty road

Correspondence from Bono Region:

Residents of Kojoboffour, a suburb of Yeji in the Pru East District of the Bono East region are complaining over the deplorable nature of a key road in the community.



The road, popularly known as the Prison Camp road is one of the main roads in the community but the road has never seen any major facelift over the years.



Even though the road leads to two important government institutions in the district, the Yeji Camp Prisons, and the District Health Directorate, authorities have turned a blind eye and have not prioritised the construction of the road.



Aside from its deplorable nature, the road is sandy as it has never seen any gravelling before; a situation residents say poses a serious threat to their health because of the dust.



According to the residents, despite the poor nature of the road, all their appeals for the road to be renovated or put into a better shape have always fallen on deaf ears.



They revealed that the situation even gets more serious during the rainy season as the road becomes unmotorable and very risky to play on.

Sisqo, a tricycle rider told Ghanaweb that the bad nature of the road affects their activities as accidents usually occur and appealed to the government to come to their aid.



“I am a tricycle driver but the poor nature of our road is not helping us at all so we are appealing to the authorities to come to our aid”.



Another resident who identified herself as Sister Adwoa wondered why the people leaving in that area have been neglected by the government.



On his part, the Assembly Member for the Kojoboffour Electoral Area, Honourable Yaw Beya who sounded very concerned about the road decried the neglect as far as the road is concerned.



Yaw Beya averred that the situation needs immediate attention as the road has now become a death trap as a result of years of erosion along its sides.



He appealed to the government to prioritise the construction of the road due to its economic importance to the development of the area as it links popular fishing hubs like Kadue, Kwayase, Israel, Makomanya, and Adjentriwa.

“This road leads to several villages but it is very deplorable. The situation even worsens when it rains as motorists are unable to use the road. I have notified the Assembly and we are waiting for a response”.



Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Pru East, Mr Joshua Kwaku Abonkra has denied claims by residents that the Assembly has neglected the road.



Mr Abonkra told Ghanaweb that he understands the plight of the residents but assured that the situation will soon be a thing of the past as the road has been awarded to a contractor who is expected on site soon.



