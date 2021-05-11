Yendi MP donates 1,000 bags of rice to support eid celebration

Donation of one thousand bags of rice to the Muslim community

As the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan draws to a close, MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, in the spirit of the holy month has made a donation of one thousand bags of rice to the Muslim community in the constituency to support them celebrate the upcoming Islamic festivity, Eid-ul-Fitr.

The donation seeks to help needy Muslims and their families to participate in the big celebration with ease and joy.



The festival is considered an indispensable spiritual event on the Islamic calendar.



The 1000 bags of rice have been well-targeted and are to be distributed to dozens of party faithful, opinion leaders and chiefs, youth and women groups, and the Islamic clerics (ulemas).



Alhaji Farouk urged all Muslims to endeavor to share the little they have so as to enable the underprivileged to enjoy the eid.

He has supported Muslims during every Ramadan and Eid festival.



The MP says he is committed to nurture, grow, and sustain the popularity of the party in the Yendi Constituency, a seat the NPP has held since 1996.



Alhaji Farouk also urged Muslim celebrants particularly those in Yendi to continue to use the blessings of the eid to pray for continued peace and tranquility in the town.