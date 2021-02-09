Yendi Police to sanction officers who break coronavirus safety protocols

Police officers wearing nose masks

The Yendi Police Division has threatened to sanction its officers who flout the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Divisional Commander, Superintendent Twum Barimah disclosed this to journalists at Yendi in the Northern region during the start of the second phase of disinfection exercise today.



Zoomlion Ghana Limited in collaboration with the government, is currently disinfecting in all Police installations across the country as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.



The disinfection at the Divisional headquarters by Zoomlion covered the cells, the barracks, the charge offices and the snap checkpoints mounted on the Yendi-Tamale road.

Although no officer has been found culpable yet for flouting these safety protocols, Supt Barimah reiterated: “Once we have been tasked to enforce, it is obligatory on us to always be in nose mask. Any police officer who does not put on nose mask will be put on charge so all the policemen are on nose mask to serve as a deterrent to others”.



Speaking to journalists on the scope of work, the private manager for Zoomlion for the Eastern part of the Northern region, Salisu Abdul Mubarik noted that 12 police facilities in the 10 districts of the Eastern part of the region will be disinfected in two days.