Yendi Senior High School receives a two-storey classroom block

The 12-classroom block is to help reduce congestion in classrooms

Government has handed over a two-story classroom block to Yendi Senior High School to enable them accommodate more students in succeeding years.

The GH¢130,000.00 worth 12-classroom block is to help reduce the congestion the school has been experiencing due to increasing numbers of students.



The Present enrolment of the school is 786 made up of 424 boys and 362 girls.



Mr. Hussein Abdul-Karim, a Presiding Member of the Yendi Assembly who received the keys of the project on behalf of Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) commended the government for the project.

Chief Alhassan Mustak Hussien Headmaster of the school who received the keys of the project from Alhaji Alhassan Mustapha the Yendi Municipal Director of Education thanked government for the additional classroom and dormitory blocks.



According to him, it will end the challenges associated with double-track system in the school.



The school Board Chairman, Chief Bendana Ayuba Zibli urged the authorities to take proper care of the facility.