Yendi erupts for Farouk Aliu Mahama

Alhaji Aliu Mahama led a 'Victory Health Walk'

Source: Abdul Hanan, Contributor

The Yendi Municipality erupted when the son of late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama led a “Victory Health Walk” ahead of December 7, 2020, general elections.

In a real show of love and support for his bid to become the Member of Parliament for the area, thousands of residents thronged the streets of Yendi for the exercise displaying placards of some pro-policies and social interventions of the Akufo-Addo led NPP administration.



Clad in NPP coloursamidst loud music and dancing, the residents, both young and old heaped praises on Mr. Farouk Mahama; they described him as development ‘god’ while they cheered him on for victory in the December polls.



Addressing a mini rally after the walk, Mr. Mahama told his teeming supporters to come out in their numbers to vote for his agenda for a “New Yendi”.



He noted politics for him is a tool of opportunities to lobby for socio-economic development that would enhance the livelihood of the people of Yendi.



He said, “President Akufo-Addo has been faithful to Dagbon. Today, we have peace in our kingdom and we as a people need to do is voting for me and the president so that we can continue to reposition Yendi to where it is supposed to be.”

However, Deputy MASLOC CEO, Hajia Abibata Shaani Mahama and Mr. Osman Baba Daney who lost to Mr. Mahama during parliamentary primaries have joined the exercise as a united family.



Other dignitaries present where Northern Regional Organiser Alhaji Rashid COP, Deputy Regional Nasara Coordinator Hajia Rabi, and other regional and Yendi constituency executives.









