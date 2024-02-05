Yendi parliamentary primary chaos: EC interdicts officers involved

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reportedly taken action by interdicting five officers involved in overseeing the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary at Yendi, Daily Guide reports.

The decision follows allegations of ballot tampering during the recently concluded parliamentary elections in the Yendi constituency.



The interdiction, which was in response to concerns raised during the Yendi elections, however, excludes the municipal officers and responds to concerns raised during the Yendi parliamentary elections.



Reports say that after an independent verification, the the EC made the decisive move.



The controversy stems from the violent disruptions that occurred during the ballot counting on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



The parliamentary elections at Yendi featured a contest between the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.



Hajia Abibata Mahama alleged that an electoral officer attempted to tamper with her ballots.

In a petition to the party’s leadership, she claimed that some party officers conspired with the incumbent MP to rig the elections, resulting in his declaration as the winner.



The EC's decision to interdict the officers involved underscores its commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.



It signals the seriousness with which the allegations raised by Hajia Abibata Mahama are regarded and the need for a thorough investigation.



The NPP’s leadership now faces the challenge of addressing these allegations and ensuring a fair and transparent process in the aftermath of the interdiction.



The next steps will likely include a comprehensive investigation into the incident to ascertain the truth behind the allegations and maintain the credibility of the electoral process.



NAY/AE