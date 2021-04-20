Yilo Krobo MP embarks on ‘thank you’ tour to communities

Albert Tetteh Nyakotey on his 'Thank you tour'

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Member of Parliament for the Yilo Krobo Constituency, Albert Tetteh Nyakotey, has begun a tour of communities to thank the people of the Yilo Krobo Constituency for giving him the mandate to represent them in the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The MP, as part of the tour, is visiting various communities he visited during the campaign period to solicit for their votes, but this time, to thank them for making him the people’s representative in Parliament.



The MP, over the past weeks has been visiting communities including Nyuabeng, Nsutapong, Jopleminya, Ahinkwa, Wurapong, as well as Communities in the Aboa/Opersika area.



Other communities he visited included Nkurakan, Oseikrom, Azzah, Labolabo, Amaganya, Abrewankor, Okornya, Obenyemi, Agorjor, Kornokle, Kabonse, Klo-Begoro and Onumako.

The MP has so far enjoyed a warm reception and commendation on the tour as this appears to be the first time in Yilo Krobo that an MP has chosen to go back to every community where he campaigned to thank the people.



Hon Albert Nyakotey intends to carry his ‘Thank You’ tour to each of the over three hundred (300) communities within the Yilo Krobo Constituency.