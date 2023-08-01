Yilo Krobo Senior High School launches Speech and Prize Giving Day

The launch ceremony of the Speech and Prize Day of Yilo Krobo SHS

On Saturday, July 28, 2024, the board, teachers and students along with the Joseph Narh Donkor, the headmaster launched the Speech and Prize Day of Yilo Krobo Senior High School.

The event which was attended by traditional leaders from both Yilo and Manya Krobo Traditional Councils had Nene Sipim Narh Terkpetey as the Chairman.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Yilo Krobo Municipality, Eric Tetteh and the Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Keteku Odzeyem were also in attendance. ML Bawa, the former headmaster of the school and Albert Ebehiakey, the school's former assistant headmaster were also present at the Occasion.



The Headmaster, Philip Narh Donkor welcomed the public and expressed his gratitude to the board chairman and the school's board for their assistance to the school.

The Speech and Prize Day is scheduled to take place from the October 2 to 8, 2024 on the theme: "Unearthing Skills, Talents and Competencies of the Ghanaian Child: The Role of Stakeholders".



The occasion was also attended by the Old Student Association (UYOSA). They had supported the school's plea for furniture by donating 60 sets of Classroom desks to the School.



The School’s anniversary cloth, t-shirts and other paraphernalia were also exhibited. The School's choir provided entertainment for the occasion. A tree was also planted to mark the day.