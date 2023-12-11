YoHRA calls for freedom, equity and justice on International Human Rights Day

YoHRA

Youth for Human Rights Africa (YoHRA) has called on international bodies, including the United Nations and the African Union, to take action against what the group describes as challenges threatening human rights on the African Continent.

In a statement marking the 2023 International Human Rights Day, YoHRA said the theme for this year’s observation underscores the need for attention to be paid to issues of human rights abuses in various African countries experiencing coups d'état and internal conflicts.



“In the African sub-region, this year’s theme resonates deeply as various nations grapple with a multitude of challenges threatening fundamental human rights. Recent coups in Niger and Mali, along with ongoing regional and internal conflicts in Sudan and Congo, cast a dark shadow on the ideals of freedom and justice.



“The plight of women in West Darfur, experiencing the systematic use of rape as a weapon of war, highlights the urgent need for global attention and concerted action. YoHRA is deeply concerned about the debilitating effects of protracted armed conflicts, internal displacement, and restricted humanitarian access. Shockingly, this combination poses the risk of pushing nearly one million children under the age of 5 in Mali into acute malnutrition by December 2023, with at least 200,000 at risk of dying of hunger,” the group said.



The group is thus calling on the world to recognize the plight of people impacted on the continent and join a collective effort in addressing their plight.



“I strongly believe that the international community must stand united in insisting that nations not only adhere to but also ratify the International Human Rights articles. It is not merely a legal obligation; it is a collective commitment to the inherent dignity and rights of every individual,” the statement quoted the Programme Coordinator of YoHRA, Gideon Adjei-Mawutor.

