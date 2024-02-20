You already have 40 members on your campaign team - Kwame Agbogdza mocks Bawumia

Minority Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has taken a swipe at the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over the size of his campaign team.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia has contradicted himself by appointing 40 members to his campaign team already, having promised that he will rule the country with fewer numbers of ministers should he become president.



The NPP flagbearer, in an address on February 7, 2024, stated that a government under his regime would run with only 50 ministers.



In a post on X, the Minority Whip referenced Dr. Bawumia's promise at the lecture and compared it with the list of the 40-member campaign team announced by the NPP to spearhead his campaign.



“Dr Bawumia promised to have 50 MINISTERS, yet his CAMPAIGN TEAM is already 40 members and counting. DON'T TRUST HIM,” the post stated.



Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP, on February 19, 2024, unveiled a 40-member team to steer the campaign of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to victory come December 7.



Leading the team as advisors are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former national chairman of the party, Freddy Blay; and Peter Mac Manu, who was the campaign manager for the then-candidate Akufo-Addo in 2016.

The chairman of the Bawumia campaign team is Dan Botwe, and he will be supported by deputies Fred Oware and Nana Akomea.



The communication team will be led by Dennis Miracle Aboagye, Adomako Baafi, Krobea Asante, and Akbar Rouhani.



They will be supported by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gideon Boako, and Antoinette Tsibu Darko as spokespersons.



