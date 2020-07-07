General News

You are a blessing to your nation! – Gabby to birthday boy Anas

New Patriotic Party (NPP) heavyweight Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has touted ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas as a “blessing” to Ghana.

On Anas’ 42nd birthday on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Mr Otchere-Darko said in a Facebook comment about the lawyer-cum-journalist: “The friend we don’t even see these days! Stay well my brother. You are a blessing to your nation! HBD!”



Anas has often been described as the “most controversial journalist” in Africa as a result of his style of journalism. He has won several awards across the world for his undercover works including the football bribery scandal, which led to the life ban of Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi and the suspension of several referees across the continent.



Friends took to social media to wish him well on his birthday including one of his counsel Sammy Darko:





Anas, who shares the same birthday with his boss Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako Jnr, also shared on Facebook:







Below is a screeshot of Gabby Otchere-Darko's birthday wish to Anas Aremeyaw Anas.





