You are a hypocrite – Maurice Ampaw chides Opoku-Agyemang for commenting on Kennedy Agyapong’s case

Private legal practitioner lawyer Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner, has said that the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has no moral right to comment on Kennedy Agyapong’s recent outburst.

Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Thursday waded into the issue, likening Kennedy Agyapong’s verbal abuse of a High Court judgeax to the infamous Montie Three case.



The NDC running mate intimated that the conduct of the MP is a slap in the face of the law and graver than the Montie Three. She noted that a fair application of the law should see the MP tried in a court for verbally attacking a judge.



She said: “If you are going to talk about name and shame, it should be consistent. If you are going to apply the laws, it should be consistent. So, if another person does the same and just comes to apologise so end of story. That is corruption and I want to see that also highlighted because we are not allowing us to abide by the rules of telling the truth”.



“Your Lordship, that, Mr Agyapong’s conduct is graver in scope and impact than the infamous ‘Montie Three’. This is because of the influence he wields and the coverage of the channel on which he made these dangerous comments compared to the ‘Montie Three’ in these respects,” she said during an interaction with members of the Ghana Integrity Initiative.



But in a sharp rebuttal on Neat FM, Maurice Ampaw called Opoku-Agyemang out for being a hypocrite.



Maurice Ampaw rebuffed her statement that the conduct of Kennedy Agyapong is graver than the Montie Three, stating that the Montie Three did not only abuse the then Chief Justice verbally but also threatened to rape and kill her.

Ampaw said that Opoku-Agyemang’s hypocrisy is one that he is yet to witness in the country.



“There is a difference between Kennedy Agyapong’s behaviour and that of the Montie Three. Prof is a hypocrite and doesn’t have moral right to comment on this case. I can’t describe her hypocrisy. She is the last person I’m expecting to comment on this case. The Montie Three guys committed a crime. Threats of death and attempt to rape are criminal matters”.



“Jane and Mahama should have warned them but she led a campaign for them to be freed. She signed the petition to have them freed. Because she wants power now she is condemning Kennedy Agyapong,” he said.



Meanwhile Kennedy Agyapong has apologized for his attack on the judge.



“Upon sober reflection, “I have come to the realization that without prejudice to the substantive case, my expression about the court’s opinion was harsh thus I find it necessary to render an unqualified apology without reservation whatsoever to the Honourable Chief Justice, Judges and Magistrates and any individual who have been offended by my uncomplimentary comments,” he wrote in a statement.

