You are a married woman – Akandoh slams Ursula Owusu

MP for Juaboso constituency, Mintah Akandoh

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the MP on whose lap Ursula Owusu-Ekuful sat in the chamber of parliament on the night of the election of the Speaker of Parliament has taken a swipe at her for misconducting herself as a married woman.

The photos and videos of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful finding comfort on the laps of Akandoh is one unique story that emanated from the eight-hour-long inauguration of the 8th parliament.



Akandoh said that he opted against pushing her because he did not want to escalate an already charged Parliament house.



Labelling Ursula’s conduct as ‘disgraceful’, Akandoh wondered why a married woman would find it acceptable to sit on the lap of a married man who was not her husband.



“If I had applied any force, today, the story would have been different so I had to behave myself and allow her until she got up herself. It was disgraceful right. A married woman sitting on the lap of someone’s husband. My wife did not take it easy. She thought she [Ursula] shouldn’t have done that”, Akandoh told JoyNews in a report monitored by GhanaWeb.

Akandoh also recounted the events that led to the Ablekuma West MP ending up on his lap.



“The seat is for Clement Avoka, Ursula Owusu sat there when Clement Avoka left to attend to a call. We begged her to get up but she insisted on seating on that chair. After she was satisfied, she got up from the seat and that was when I went to sit there. I was seated when all of a sudden I saw her on my leps. She didn’t tell or ask me anything. I had a choice of pushing her but the story would have been different this morning, so I left her to sit there until she was okay.”



