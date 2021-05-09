You are a patriot - Ofori Atta commends #FixTheCountry convener

Ken Ofori Atta - Finance Minister

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has commended convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement saying the government will scale up its efforts at transforming the country.

Speaking at a media engagement at the conference room of the Ministry of Finance in Accra on Sunday, May 9, he said “In extraordinary times you should expect exceptional leadership from your administration. Government truly believes we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without the collective efforts from all of us.



“So I commend the youth for calling on government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of Ghanaian youth, echoing the president’s call to be a citizen and not a spectator.



“You have elected us to solve the problems that face us a country, we will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that.”



A few days after the announcement of the increase in fuel prices with accompanying tax, Ghanaians took to Twitter to express their displeasure against the hardship in the country with the hashtag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW.

The main concerns identified with the hashtag include poor sanitation, inadequate jobs, tax increases, fuel price increases, unstable power supply, poor roads etc.



With over twenty thousand tweets, it appears another section of Ghanaians are opposing the hashtag with a new one, #NANAISFIXINGIT which has over five thousand tweets.



While the hashtag #FIXTHECOUNTRYNOW is highlighting the challenges faced by the country, the hashtag #NANAISFIXINGIT is supporting the current government by indicating some of the work done by the government.



