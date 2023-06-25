You are a pillar in media development - GJA praises COKA

former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Afigya Kwabre South, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

The Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has awarded Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah for his contributions to media development.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Afigya Kwabre South, in the Ashanti region, is touted to be an important stakeholder and pillar who has imparted in the media good ethics and professionalism.



The former Chairman was honoured with a citation at an event that took place at Rattray Park on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



The event which was launched in May 2019 is currently in its fifth stage.



The Association describes COKA as a truly selfless, “Boundless Partner” and a warrior in media development within Ghana and beyond.



“Your lifeline support to the media fraternity is really admirable, and you indeed walk your talk,” Ashanti GJA described COKA.

The citation reads:



You are the kind of personality, irrespective of your political affiliation, always believing that unity is strength when there is teamwork and collaboration; that is only when wonderful things can be achieved.” You have imparted in the media good ethics and professionalism.



And extraordinarily, manage many characters and dispel the fears and worries in the media activism and wherever “we need you, you are always there to support us and show us the way.



GJA Ashanti would like to thank you and honour your exemplary leadership and support. Ayekoo Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.



COKA’s acknowledgement

In accepting and acknowledging the citation given, COKA stressed that “I was honoured when you expressed your appreciation of me. Your approval makes all my effort feel worthwhile. I am happy that you see me as an asset to the media fraternity. Thank you for this recognition. It motivates me to continue to do more."



GJA president's address



In an address, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwomfour, the National President of the GJA, said, journalists in Ghana will continue to hold the government accountable until the living conditions of every Ghanaian are improved.



“As we have done in the past, we will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including the government, to strengthen governance while ensuring accountability," he added.



The event was attended by Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio, chief of Nkwantakese, Samuel Pyne, Mayor of Kumasi, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, the Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Yaw Osei Adutwum and the Chairman of the National Media Commission, Mr. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo.