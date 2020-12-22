'You are a symbol of provocative male lust' – Lord Hamah fires his sister Victoria Hamah

Lord Hamah and Victoria Hamah

Lord Hamah, a former propaganda secretary of the NDC, has described his elder sister Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, a former Deputy Minister of Communications under the erstwhile John Mahama administration as “a national sex symbol”.

He urged his sister to find a man to carry and serve her, for, her social 'relevance' is sex and if she cannot, she should bury herself in the grave of time.



Lord Hamah got into exchanges with his sister Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, otherwise known as Vicky Hamah, after she had given unsavoury remarks on her Facebook post.



Lord Hamah on Monday, December 21, wrote on his Facebook timeline: “I will not honour defeat.”



Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, who was the second person to comment on her brother’s post, wrote: “You contested elections and had 3 votes.”



She added that she was her brother’s polling agent at the time that he had his three votes but he did not pay her for the job.



This did not go down well with Lord Hamah who then started the vitriolic language on his elder sister using social media.

He replied, “Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, I did not contest as Head of State. You are stupid. You provoke my relation to be your idiocy. You fail to understand that you are a symbol of provocative male lust.”



Vicky Hamah then questioned: “Lord Hamah, why the insult. All I said is you have also seen defeat by securing for yourself 3 votes which have made you very bitter. Just move from there and catch some new victories or? Lol.”



Lord Hamah came back and wrote, “A national sex symbol”. This did not go down well with his elder sister who then in a further comment replied: “Lord Hamah, what does that even mean? I am older than you ooo not some 20-year-old woman. How does a 39-year-old woman become a national sex symbol? Then Ghanaian women are very ugly….”



Then hell broke loose. Lord Hamah wrote: “Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, bury yourself in the grave of time. Find a man to carry and serve, your social reliance is sex. Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, you are an ingrate. Find a husband. You abused power and locked your brother in [a] police cell. You called Sargent Osei, now inspector, to lock me and put me in Nsawam. You are an incarnation of evil. Without purpose but blind ambition. Go to hell with your moribund agenda of greed, and one million dollars. I am coming to terms with the demise of comrade Culture, and not in a diatribe with [an] irrelevant person like you.”



The one million dollars was in reference to the scandalous audio in which Victoria Hamah was heard saying she hoped to make one million dollars before the end of the previous NDC administration. This ended her deputy ministerial appointment.



In response to the low blow, Victoria Lakshmi Hamah then went sarcastically: “Lord Hamah come and marry me lol.”

Lord Hamah gave a quick response saying that former President John Dramani Mahama should have made her an “Electoral Commissioner”.



The exchange of the two siblings has attracted many commentators with some describing Lord Hamah as someone who sounds unwell, while others advised his sister not to dignify him with a response.



Others were very excited over the three votes comment by Vicky Hamah. Still, others responded by saying Lord Hamah should have been banned from anything that had to do with elections.



