You are a true parliamentary scholar - Director General of NILDS praises Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey (left) in a handshake with Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Abubakar O. Sulaiman, the Director General of the National Institute for Legislative & Democratic Studies (NILDS), which is part of the National Assembly of Nigeria, has described Ghana's former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Ghartey, as a true parliamentary scholar.

Professor Abubakar O. Sulaiman made the remarks after listening to Joe Ghartey's public lecture delivered in Abuja, Nigeria.



According to the Nigerian, he decided to spend a few hours at the public lecture, but Joe Ghartey's presentation made him stay till the end of the programme.



Abubakar O. Sulaiman also described Joe Ghartey as a man of great experience.



He said Joe Ghartey is the first international parliamentary scholar to give a lecture at their institution, which was established by an Act of Parliament and was an integral part of the National Assembly of Nigeria.



The former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice delivered an impressive public lecture about Ghana’s Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Joe Ghartey mesmerized the packed audience with his in-depth knowledge of how Ghana's parliamentary systems are operated.



Relying on his own experience as a five-term legislator in Ghana’s Parliament, he spoke on the issues by citing examples, which made it easy for the attendees to relate to the topic.



He spoke about the legislature during the colonial era, saying that it was mainly advisory and did not have the characteristics of a modern legislature.



Joe Ghartey also touched on the immediate post-independence era, focusing on the role of the legislature under the Independence Constitution and the 1960 First Republican Constitution.