You are an embarrassment to the world - Sam Pyne blasts Minority MPs

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne has slammed the Minority in Parliament over their behaviour towards Chief Justice Anin Yeboah during President Nana Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address.
The President delivered his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, March 9 on the floor of Parliament.
He touched on his achievements and development initiatives to be implemented in his second term.
Although the President had his share of Minority interjections, what has caught attention is the Minority's cold reception to the Chief Justice.
The Minority booed and hissed when the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin acknowledged the Chief Justice's presence at the function.
Sam Pyne is utterly disappointed in the Minority.
Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", he described the Minority's action as an embarrassment to the world.
"It wasn't a good thing to show the world. If we do that, then we're portraying that either someone didn't tell us the truth or we don't respect the court decision. Moreover, the Chief Justice is not the court; it's a panel and none of them dissented," he said.
