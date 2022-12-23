You are behaving like Ahab, Nebuchadnezzar - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at Akufo-Addo over National Cathedral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Minister of Communications has hit back at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his perceptions of critics of the National Cathedral project as persons displaying behavioral tendencies akin to Sanballat and Tobias.

Kwakye Ofosu says President Akufo-Addo is seeking to play the religious card with his fixation with the National Cathedral.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo wants to use the National Cathedral to cover up the inefficiencies of his government.



Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program, Ofosu Kwakye said that God does not approve of the project and that the government should rather focus on rescuing the ailing economy.



“He is behaving like Ahab, Nebuchadnezzar and all the terrible kings in the Bible put together. If you read the Bible, Ahab is described as the man who sold himself to the devil. That is the level of leadership, President Akufo-Addo is offering.

“After you engaged in such appalling governance then you go and hide behind religious fundamentalism. You want to hide under fundamentalism after you’ve mismanaged the economy. There are people who have rendered services to the government to the tune for GHC40million who aren’t being paid. Go and look at that project” he said.



President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, December 18, 2022 reiterated his commitment to completing the National Cathedral.



“Just like Sanballat and Tobias, in the days of Nehemiah, there are some who do not share my views on the building of the National Cathedral, I respect their right to differ but I am confident (of) my decision, by the vast numbers of enthusiastic supporters of this project whose spiritual dimension is limitless”. “The will serve not only as the country’s collective thanksgiving to the Almighty for the blessings He has bestowed on our nation, sparing us the ravages of civil war that have bedevilled the histories of virtually all our neighbours and the outbreak of deadly mass epidemics.



“But also as a rallying point for the entire Christian community of Ghana, which represents 70-plus per cent of the population.”