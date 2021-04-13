You are cowards – Kennedy Agyapong fires NPP executives

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has accused the national executives of the New Patriotic Party of lacking the courage to put the government in check.

According to him, the executives have shirked their responsibility of ensuring that appointees of the Akufo-Addo government behave in tandem with the party’s principles.



He warned that the party delegates will be compelled to vote out the executives if they do not ensure that government policies benefit the party.



“The national executives should be able to keep the government in check but they are all cowards. You are cowards that is why we have this kind of blames. If you are not bold to straighten the government, we will remove you. I’m telling you today. They can bring Jesus Christ, if we don’t see any change in government that will help the party, we will remove you,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong also commended the party’s executives for taking the initiative to tour parts of the country to engage the party’s grassroots.



He however charged them to focus their engagements on apologizing to the party’s grassroots over some mistakes committed in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“It’s in order that the national executives are going round and thanking the grassroots but they should educate the supporters and apologise to them over anything that went bad in the first four years of the Akufo-Addo government. They should accept mistake and apologise else it will cost us in 2024.



“They should go and apologise on behalf of government that certain things went wrong. To be a leader, you should be able to admit and accept the mistake and correct them,” he said.



He was worried that instead of focusing on the party, the executives are pushing their own agenda.



“It looks as if our individual ambitions are covering everything and we are making it seem like normal and its very dangerous,” he said.