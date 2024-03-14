You are fooling if you think diligent Muslims will go to Hell - Eastwood Anaba

Founder and leader of Fountain Gate Chapel, Rev Eastwood Anaba

The Founder and Leader of Fountain Gate Chapel Desert Pastures), Eastwood Anaba, is of the view that it does not make sense to say Muslims will go to Hell.

He believes that Muslims are devout and very committed to their faith as compared to Christians, who are careless and not as committed to their faith as they should be.



To him, Christians make a lot of excuses in their walk with God; something you will not see Muslims, regardless of their social standing, do when it comes to their faith.



Rev. Eastwood Anaba believes that there is a lot to learn from Muslims, indicating that claims that they will go to Hell do not make sense.

“You see, people, we are saved by grace, but I am telling you, if confessing Jesus but living carelessly and foolishly is what will take people to Heaven, but Muslims, in spite of the diligence, we say they will go to Hell, I will say God is not fair.



"Why will careless people like us, who are not serious, the only thing we did is stand here and say, Lord Jesus, I receive you as my personal lord and savior, and that is all, we are going to Heaven, and somebody else who is so diligent and applies themselves to their religion with all commitments will rather die, and you say they are going to Hell? Keep fooling yourself,” he said while preaching to his congregants.



He advised Christians to attend the mosque for a week, and they will be committed to their faith and become more diligent in their walk with Christ.