0
Menu
News

You are home - Volta Region welcomes Alan Kyerematen

Volta Welcomes Alan Cash Placards .jpeg Some women with placards showing love for Alan Kyerematen

Sat, 11 Feb 2023 Source: Khalid Abdul-Rahman, Contributor

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, received a rousing welcome when he visited Ho, the Volta Regional capital, as part of his national engagement tour.

The milling crowd poured onto the streets of Ho to wave and cheer him on with chants of 'No Alan, No Vote,' and placards extolling his virtues such as 'The Unifier,' 'The Only Hope for 2024', 'Alan welcome Home,' were ample indications of their choice of who was to lead the NPP for the 2024 general elections

One elated supporter, Ablah Dzifa, said, "We are happy that AlanCash has visited us in person. We have been waiting for this moment for some time."

She added: "This time around, our votes are for 'AlanCash', and no form of intimidation from any quarter will be entertained since we are all optimistic that the party can only 'Break the 8' with Alan as our leader and the whole of Volta Region is behind him."

Source: Khalid Abdul-Rahman, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: