You are ignorant – Nungua elders to critics of Wulomo’s marriage to 12-year-old girl

Elders of the Nungua Traditional Council have hit back at critics of the recent marriage between Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse (High Priest and overlord of Ga Dagme States) Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and a 12-year-old girl.

According to the elders of Nungua, individuals calling on relevant agencies such as the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection to intervene in the situation, which they deem to be a clear case of child marriage, are rather ignorant as the union between the 63-year-old priest and the minor goes to the heart of custom and tradition.



“When somebody makes such a call, it comes from a point of ignorance. First, you need to come closer and ask so that you will appreciate what it is but not take it hook, line and sinker what is being said.



"Because it goes further than what is being preached out there, it’s deeper than what is being preached. It’s more deeper for our spirituality,” the Mankralo of Nungua, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II said during a press conference on Sunday.



According to him, there are similar practices embedded in various religious practices including the Christian and Islamic faith.



“On a lighter note, any of them that have been calling on the Gender Minister or gender agencies, they should first go and meet the Christian organisations and go and ask about Mary and Joseph. When they go and ask about Mary and Joseph and they are satisfied with the research about Mary and Joseph then they should call the gender minister to abolish Christianity.



“Also, all those who have called on the gender minister like I have indicated, from a point of ignorance, they should also go and see any Muslim or Islam organisation. When they are satisfied with the research work from the Islamic organisation, then they should also call the gender minister to abolish Islamic religion. Then they can call on us too, for the gender minister to come in,” he said.

Reports of the marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII and Naa Okromo who now assumes the traditional name Naa Ayemoede was held on Saturday, March 30, 2024, and reports of their union caused outrage on social media with critics pointing out the age of the bride contravened the approved constitutional age for marriage in Ghana.



Ablade TV, a Ga YouTube channel which first broke the news about the marriage pointed out that the duties of the bride among other things will include procreation with the Wulomo.



However when asked by journalists if the duties of the minor will include copulation with her husband, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II maintained that it was too early for such concerns to be raised.



"Our constitutional age as people are indicating on social media, when she is of that age, then we can have that discussion. But now her role for what was done is purely tradition and custom,” he stated.



He further emphasised that the marriage will not jeopardise the education of the 12-year-old whom according to him has been groomed for her role over the past six years including performing rituals and being integral to the celebration of the annual Homowo Festival.





