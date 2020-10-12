You are lucky to have a president with compassion for the poor - Prof Sarfo to Free SHS students

Principal for the College of Technology Education, Kumasi, Prof. Fredrick K. Sarfo

The Principal for the College of Technology Education, Kumasi (COLTEK), Professor Fredrick K. Sarfo have told beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy under the Nana Addo-led government to be grateful to the president.

Speaking at the grand finale of Ultimate FM’s Senior High School Quiz Competition, he termed the beneficiaries as being the ‘luckiest students’.



According to Prof. Sarfo, “some of us could not go to the boarding house because our parents were poor,” but due to the Free SHS policy, students who come from poor homes can now attend SHS free of charge.



A report by The Chronicle newspaper indicated that the Principal by inference advised the students to vote for the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate who he labelled as a change-oriented leader.

“You are lucky to have a president who is a change leader, a president who has compassion for the poor and a president who has deep interest in elevating poor people and, therefore, introduced the Free Senior High School. Make best use of the facility and study to achieve your dream,” Prof. Sarfo admonished students present.



The Principal again admonished students not to fall prey to persons who will try to incite violence towards the general elections, adding that they should not allow anyone to deceive them into engaging in acts of violence.



