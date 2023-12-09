You are not being a fair regulator – Kofi Adoma slams NCA over data charges

Media personality, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has come under fire from media personality and owner of Kofi TV, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, for their lack of transparency about why MTN Ghana has increasesd prices in its products, particularly internet services.

Commencing on November 28, 2023, MTN Ghana made changes to the prices of all of its services.



In a circular issued to customers on November 24, 2023, MTN attributed the upward adjustment to rising operational costs.



In response, though, Kofi Adoma attacked the NCA, saying that his investigation had shown that the latter was responsible for MTN Ghana's most recent increase.



Kofi claimed that the NCA was an unfair regulator since, before hiding behind and pressuring the telco to adjust the pricing of its products, they had no consideration for the financial difficulties that the Ghanaian people were facing.

Kofi had previously chastised MTN Ghana on his Facebook page for increasing its call and data rates before taking a strong stance against the NCA.



"After I condemned MTN Ghana on my Facebook page, many people called me to say that the NCA was the reason behind it," he said in one of his videos on YouTube.



"My research has verified that MTN can truly lower its rates significantly, but the NCA claims they want Ghanaians to switch to other networks like Vodafone and AirtelTigo in order to maintain a balance in business operations," he explained.



"MTN is not the issue in Ghana; after all, if MTN has lowered its rates in South Africa, why is it still charging higher here? You are not acting as a fair regulator, NCA, this is unfair," he fired.