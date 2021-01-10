You are not fit enough to represent a fly in Parliament – Twum Boafo tells Carlos Ahenkorah

Kojo Twum Boafo, former Executive Secretary, Free Zones Board

Kojo Twum Boafo, the former Executive Secretary of the Free Zones Board, has advised the MP for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah to resign his position for a by-election to be held since his ballot snatching makes him a bad MP of Tema West.

Twum Boafo argued that Ahenkorah’s action on the morning of January 7 does not even make him fit enough to represent a fly in Parliament.



“…come on Carlos the jerker; come on Carlos Ahenkorah, you are better than that. If you have any semblance of dignity left, you will resign that Parliamentary seat because you are not fit enough to represent even a fly let alone the good of people Tema West,” Kojo Twum Boafo said on the Alhaji and Alhaji show on Pan African TV on Saturday, January 9.



He added, “if you are listening to me, please save the little bit of dignity you have left and resign so that the by-election can be held and a proper person who is fit to enter our chamber of parliament to represent the people of Tema West goes there to represent the people of Tema West.”



On the dawn of January 7, 2021, amidst the counting of ballots for Speaker nominees, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah snatched some ballot papers from the Clerks-at-table in Parliament and bolted towards the exit of the chamber but was caught by Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the NDC’s Chief Whip, assisted by the Marshal Department.



Kojo Twum Boafo alleged that the viral video from the chamber of Parliament on the incident shows that the MP was acting under instruction from his leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

He questioned why the leader of the NPP caucus in Parliament did not perpetuate that act himself.



Twum Boafo further said the MP after snatching the ballots chewed two of them in order to reduce the votes polled by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



“You ate the ballot Carlos come on; you ate the ballot paper. You may have been a clearing agent in the past but that doesn’t mean you should be eating paper, come on Carlos Ahenkorah,” Kojo Twum Boafo stressed.



Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has since rendered a half-hearted apology for his actions claiming that he did it for grassroots, Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



