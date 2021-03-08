You are only good at speaking English – A Plus boldly tells Akufo-Addo

A Plus is a social commentator

Social Commentator Kwame Asare Obeng known popularly as Kwame A Plus has said that apart from speaking big English and fighting people who fight corruption, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done nothing better for Ghana.

His comment comes on the back of incessant power outages and lack of access to potable water in recent times across the country.



To him, the argument that Akufo-Addo has done better than John Dramani Mahama does not hold water because Akufo-Addo has not done anything better since he took over power in 2017.



He expressed shocked over the silent of bodies which were active during the era of John Dramani Mahama and criticized his every move indicating that they will be reactivated if John Dramani Mahama is voted into power today.



Read his post below:

“Do you know that apart from the current nationwide dumsor we experience, so many communities is Accra have been without water for many months yet everybody is quiet? That’s the kind of love and patience Ghanaians have for this NPP government. When you talk his people will come and ask you if Nana Addo works at Ghana Water Company. When you were criticising John Mahama he was a plumber, right? Akufo Addo has not done anything better than John Mahama.



That is a fact – same old Ghana. But if you like, let’s remove Akufo Addo from power today and bring John Mahama back to continue doing the same things Akufo-Addo is doing now; or even make Ghana a bit better than what it is today, Occupy Ghana will reorganise. Christians Council will find it’s voice again. Peace Council will pontificate about national issues as if Jesus just dropped them in Ghana after a meeting with God. “John Mahama is the worse president ever.” Granted! Apart from speaking English, and fighting anyone who fights corrupt officials in his government, tell me one thing Nana Addo has done better than John Mahama? Ɛyɛ hype!!!.”



