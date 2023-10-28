'You are part of the bribe takers' - Presidential staffer slams Prof. Adei over bribery claims

A former Rector of GIMPA, Prof. Stephen Adei

A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Stephen Adei, gained traction recently when he castigated the administration of President Akufo-Addo for not running the country effectively.

Prof. Adei who is also the former Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), made allegations against some ministers of state for accepting GH¢1 million from road contractors before awarding them contracts.



In a counterattack on the October 28 edition of TV3 KeyPoints programme, presidential staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye jabbed Prof. Adei for speaking ill about an administration he used to be a part of.



According to Miracles Aboagye, the Professor’s generalisation of all Akufo-Addo appointees taking bribes was uncalled for. Adding that Prof Adei is also guilty of such allegations since he was an Akufo-Addo appointee.



“When you were made the Board Chairman for the Ghana Revenue Authority and procurement was ongoing, were you taking bribes? You have been a Nana Akufo-Addo appointee. So, when you say that Nana Akufo-Addo appointees are taking bribes, you are part. You are part. You have been Nana Akufo-Addo’s appointee in several institutions. So, you can’t take yourself out when you make such allegations,” he said.



Miracles further added that Professor Adei is a respectable man in society and shouldn’t engage in throwing or making allegations with no facts or truths.



‘If you make an allegation that you can’t prove and like Prof. Antwi said; you are a professor, you don’t say it. You don’t. To the extent that you say it and continue to say that the president should be ashamed when you know that you do not have proof or when you know whoever came to tell you will not be willing to step forward to testify, you don’t say it. That’s the truth oo. Because you see, you are impugning people’s credibility. You are putting people’s integrity on the line which may or may not be true. And if you open yourself up this way, then you are asking everybody to ignore the professor that you are and deal with the matter as it is,” he added.

Background



Prof. Adei in an interview with TV3 this week expressed his concern about corruption and arrogance within the Akufo-Addo government, remarking, that the 'corruption' and 'arrogance' of the Akufo-Addo government is to the extent that "they think that Ghana is for them and that without them, Ghana will not be there."



He emphasised that some government officials believe they should "tell us who should be our next president."



He urged President Akufo-Addo to address the issue of corruption within his government, specifically mentioning instances where individuals demand bribes for job opportunities in the public sector, saying, "This is what Akufo-Addo must be thinking about and if he knows about it, must be ashamed of, that now, his people demand from you a certain amount before you'll be considered for the job."



Prof. Adei also emphasised the need for action to prevent the looting of the country during Akufo-Addo's term in office.