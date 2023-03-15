You are practicing investigative terrorism, not journalism - Judge tells Anas Aremeyaw Anas

An Accra High Court has told undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas that what he practices is not investigative journalism, but “investigative terrorism.’’

This was after the court dismissed a GHC25 million defamatory suit the journalist brought against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



According to a report by asaaseradio.com, the judge, Justice Eric Baah, ruled that the MP was justified to refer to Anas as “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil.”



He added that “I find claims by the plaintiff (Anas Aremeyaw Anas) meritless and they are hereby dismissed.”



Background



Sometime in 2018, the ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas dragged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to court for defaming him.

Anas was asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.



He said the MP had been publishing materials in his bid to discredit him after releasing an explosive piece on the rot in Ghana football.



Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications.



A journalist, Mr Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.



Publications

The publication complained of are May 29, 2018, live programme in Twi on Adom TV, where Mr Agyapong categorically stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil.



According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018, via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.



The statement of claim also stated that the defendant published more defamatory materials against the plaintiff via other platforms to the extent of releasing pictures purported to be those of the investigative journalist in his bid to blow the latter’s cover.







AE/OGB