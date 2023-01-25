You are targeting Haruna and hurting Dagbon - Dagbon Youth

Immediate-past Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

A Group calling itself Concerned Dagbon Youth has in a statement accused the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engaging in tribal machinations.

A letter signed by General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey said Ajumako MP and current ranking member on the Finance Committee Cassiel Ato Forson will replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the minority.



The changes in leadership is said to be a palace coup allegedly orchestrated by John Mahama and party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to cut down the rising influence of the front bench led by Haruna Iddrisu.



They called on the leadership of the largest opposition party to explain reasons behind the sudden changes.

ALL MEDIA HO USES



CONCERNED DAGBON YOUTH.



RE- NOTICE OF CHANGES IN THE LEADERSHIP OF THE NDC PARTY IN PARLIAMENT.



The above-mentioned youth group’s leadership and members have observed with regret and dismay a statement sanctioned by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC. We take note of this shuffle and the ill motives that prompted this action.

As a political party that promotes itself as a welcoming political party for all tribes and especially minority groups in Ghana, the NDC should be the last to take such an action motivated by tribalism and favoritism.



We’ve learned that the decision to remove him was orchestrated by a few delusional top members who have joined a cabal, believing they have captured the party and will use it to appease the whims of one selfish person.



The Honorable Haruna Iddrisu represents hope for this group, as well as a proud tradition and culture, and we will resist any attempt to derail him. We cannot remain silent while Hon. Gangdu is mistreated! As a result, we regard any attempt to discredit him as ethically dubious.



The honorable Haruna Iddrisu was instrumental in bringing the recent Dagbon conflict to a close. Again, he has played a critical role in the NDC’s successes in the Northern Region and, more importantly, the party’s successful transitions in Parliament during the current republic.

By issuing this statement, we are demanding that the NDC leadership explain the disastrous decision they have made. Again, we have taken note from reputable sources of this delusional cabal’s decision to steer the ship for a selfish individual to sponsor a candidate against Honourable Haruna Iddrissu, and we can assure them that we are fully armed and will confront them rigorously in any of their evil machinations.



We strongly hope that the NDC leadership will heed our call and take the necessary steps to avoid a hostile reception from the people of Dagbon.



Thank you.



Alhassan M. Alhassan. President. Tamale.