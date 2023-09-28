'You are too noble for rough politics' - Allotey Jacobs admonishes Alan Kyerematen

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised concerns over Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Allotey Jacobs expressed his doubts about Kyerematen's political strategy and questioned whether the former Minister of Trade and Industry and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful was on the right path.



According to him, he believes that building a successful political career is a gradual process that demands time, effort, and a solid political base.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on September 27, 2023, he opined that Kyerematen's swift shift to an independent candidacy may not be in his best interest.



"Previously, I used to give Alan Kyerematen advice on radio that he should take his time because he didn't have a strong political base within his party. So, if he claims that he's going independent now, it appears that he wants to establish roots in Ghana's political landscape at this very moment.



"However, I believe it's too late for him to take this path. He should have exercised patience," he said.



He further suggested that Alan Kyerematen could have considered taking a step back from the political scene for a while, possibly by traveling abroad or pursuing other endeavors.

Such a hiatus, according to him, could have allowed the dust to settle and afforded Alan the opportunity to re-enter politics when the time was more favorable for his ambitions.



"Alan is so noble for such politics, perhaps too noble for rough politics, I don't quite understand his reasons for this move. Maybe he sees himself as a 'dada ba' (pampered kid).



"Everyone calls him 'Alan Cash' or 'Chief Alan,' and it seems like everybody is supporting him. But politics doesn't work that way; with politics you will work for it. So, he should remember that the time that he was contesting with Akufo-Addo… Nana was building a strong base.”



Alan Kyerematen's decision to run as an independent candidate came on September 25, when he officially resigned from the NPP. This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."





