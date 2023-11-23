You are useless in NPP if you're not in Akufo-Addo's good books - Buaben Asamoa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has described the party as one with an overbearing image and authority of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Buaben Asamoa who recently forfeited his membership alongside three other stalwarts for declaring their support for independent presidential candidate, John Alan Kyerematen; the NPP has been hijacked by the president whose wishes determine the direction of the party.



“The party has changed character; a party ought to be an association of like minds with freedom and opportunity to rub minds and seek out the best spaces. The New Patriotic Party that I knew in the beginning is not the New Patriotic Party that exists now. It’s become divided by heavy factionalism. Literally, it has been taken over by the executive, that is the blunt truth. The party doesn’t exist.



“The government has taken the party over, the personality of the president is overbearing and he controls that party, and that means that if you don’t do the president’s wish; if you are not in the president’s good books you are not useful to that party. That is the bottom line, that is what is happening,” he stated in an interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face program.



General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua on November 21, 2023, announced the forfeiture of the membership of four leading members of the party.



The four, Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique according to a press statement issued by the general secretary have been expelled from the party on the basis of their public endorsement and campaign Alan Kyerematen.

Having resigned from the NPP ahead of the party’s recently held presidential primaries, Alan Kyerematen has formed a political movement dubbed Movement for Change which has the Golden Butterfly as its symbol.



Mr Kyerematen as part of justification for his resignation, accused the government and the party’s leadership of unfair treatment against himself and his supporters.



He further accused the leadership and the government of skewing the flagbearer contest in favour of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



