'You betrayed us for parochial, personal interests' – Mahama tells treacherous NDC MPs to 'search their souls'

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has expressed his disappointment with members of the minority caucus in parliament who broke ranks with the position and leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and went ahead to vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s six ministerial nominees.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama, who is seeking a comeback on the ticket of the NDC, said: “A couple of weeks ago, our NDC group in parliament announced a principled position not to approve any new ministers until the president has taken steps to significantly reduce the size of his government”.



“This position was supported by a broad section of Ghanaians and public advocacy groups”, he said, adding: “Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the minority, for some parochial and personal interest, voted against the principled position adopted by the party”.



“I am also disappointed”, Mr Mahama said.



He said: “Those responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul-searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest”.



Mr Mahama also said: “Equally disappointing is the president's refusal to seize the opportunity to realign and downsize his bloated government when the NPP flag bearer hopefuls and the chieftaincy minister resigned”.



“Clearly”, he noted, “in this time of crisis and excruciating hardships, President Akufo-Addo, his NPP administration and some of our MPs are out of tune with the mood of the Ghanaian people”.

Mr Mahama insisted half of President Akufo-Addo’s more than 120 ministers can do the job.



“I still believe, as I said in Ho recently, that in this time of crisis, the government can still run efficiently with not more than 60 ministers”.



He said: “For our grassroots members and all Ghanaians who are disappointed by this insensitivity, I urge you not to despair”.



“2024 offers us an opportunity to work hard to defeat this reckless government that seeks to destroy our democracy and the very livelihoods of Ghanaians – an opportunity for us to work and build the Ghana we all want from January 07, 2025”.



