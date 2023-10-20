You campaign up north yet attack a northern opponent - NDC man hits Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Johnson Ayine, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Team in the Upper East Region has taken a swipe at Kennedy Agyapong’s recent attacks on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Kennedy Agyapong has been seen in a viral video indicating that other political parties have elected people from the northern part of Ghana and therefore believe that it will not be good for the election in 2024 to be dominated by northerners.



To him, the domination of Northerners in Ghana’s political space is becoming worrying, and there is a need for other tribes to rise up and be represented.



But reacting to Kennedy Agyapong’s presence in the Upper East Region to campaign, Johnson Ayine expressed his shock.



“I was so shocked that he made this kind of statement that seems to be divisive and ethnocentric. It’s not good at all; it must be condemned in no uncertain terms,” he stated.

To him, a man who believes a Northerner should not be a frontrunner in the NPP should not be seen campaigning for votes from the North.



“The day before yesterday, yesterday, and even today, he is here. What do you want again from the people that you think it’s not good for them to be flagbearers of the party? If, at the end of the day, you’re elected and you come to the same people to tell them, ‘vote for me’.



"How will the people feel? When he made that statement, I was not thinking he would come and campaign here again. Now, you’re here campaigning,” he lamented.