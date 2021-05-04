You can be a medical doctor and a musician at the same time - Knii Lantey to upcoming artistes

Nii Lante Okunka Blankson, Ghanaian reggae/afro-pop musician

Ghanaian reggae/afro-pop musician who also doubles as a Medical Doctor, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson popularly known as Knii Lante in the showbiz industry has advised young and upcoming musicians that it's possible for them to add other professions to what they do.

According to him, one can become a medical doctor like him whiles they are still pursuing their music career.



Speaking to Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, the medical doctor said, “It’s possible to be a musician and at the same time a Doctor or other profession. I have had no reservations about being labelled a reggae act but my horizon stretches further than that. I do different kinds of stuff as well and I’m proud of that.”



Knii Lante revealed that he started music with afro-pop before he later delved into reggae by releasing a reggae album that even had some afrobeat songs on it.

“I started with afro-pop first when I did ‘Boo no’ and ‘when you love someone which featured Trigmatic, they were not really reggae. Then, I came with a reggae album,” he said.



Knii Lante is currently out promoting his latest single titled Gong Gong Which features Coded of 4×4.